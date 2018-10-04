Home Nation

Supreme Court to hear plea on deportation of Rohingyas to Myanmar today

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court to restrain the government from deporting seven Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar.

Published: 04th October 2018 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

A representational image of Rohingyas. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court to restrain the government from deporting seven Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar.

The Rohingyas have been lodged at the Silchar central prison in Cachar district of Assam since 2012 on charges of irregular entry.

A Bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi will hear the case on Thursday.  The Bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, rejected advocate Prashant Bhushan’s plea for urgent hearing. Bhushan said that some Rohingya refugees were on the verge of being deported and the matter required urgent hearing.

Earlier this week, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said that states had been asked to identify Rohingya refugees and collect their biometric data, the report of which would be sent to Myanmar.
The development came after the Railway Protection Force alerted the Kerala authorities to watch out for the movement of Rohingya refugees in groups to Kerala and hand them over to police if they were found travelling on trains.

More than 650,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Rakhine in August 2017 after Myanmar’s army launched a massive crackdown in its northern state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rohingya crisis Myanmar immigration Refugee crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices