BSP-Congress alliance for Lok Sabha 2019 elections possible: Rahul Gandhi

Mayawati on Wednesday dealt the Congress a severe blow by ruling out any ties with the party in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Published: 05th October 2018

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Notwithstanding BSP supremo Mayawati's ruling out any alliance with the Congress in the upcoming state assembly polls, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday exuded confidence that the two parties will get together for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here, Gandhi said the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief's move to not align with his party, would not impact Congress' fortunes in the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls.

"Alliance in the states and alliance at the Centre are two different things and Mayawati has sort of indicated that.

"I don't see the BSP not aligning (with Congress) will impact us in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan," said Gandhi.

The Congress President also apparently corroborated Mayawati's assertions that certain party leaders were "adamant" in their stance severing the tie.

"We were flexible in the states (about seat sharing). In fact I was more flexible than some of our state leaders. We were amidst talks when they (BSP) decided to go their own way.

"But in the national elections, the parties (BSP, Congress) will come together. That is the indication we have," added Gandhi.

After tying up with Ajit Jogi's Janta Congress for the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, Mayawati on Wednesday dealt the Congress a severe blow by ruling out any ties with the party in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

While praising Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Mayawati on Wednesday targeted Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders, particularly, former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh for "sabotaging" the BSP-Congress alliance.

