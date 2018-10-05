Centre clears  Rs 2.8 crore for 1984 Sikh riot victims

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday sanctioned Rs 2.8 crore for the Punjab government to rehabilitate the victims of the 1984 riots who had migrated to Punjab.

The Union Home Ministry had earlier set a cut-off date of November 8, 2016 for disbursal of compensation to 104 migrants in Punjab but the state government could not finish the disbursal.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the ministry said, “Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh approved the proposal for one-time extension of the stipulated cut-off date from November 8, 2016 to August, 4, 2017.”

The rehabilitation is in accordance with the recommendations made by the Justice GP Mathur Committee, constituted for an inquiry.