Home Nation

Charge sheet filed against 28 persons in Dhule lynching case

As per the videos of the horrific incident, which went viral, one of the victims apparently tried to speak to a six-year-old girl which led to suspicion that they were child-lifters.

Published: 05th October 2018 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

Mob Lynching

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A charge sheet has been filed against 28 persons in connection with the lynching of five members of a nomadic tribe in Maharashtra's Dhule district, police said Thursday.

Lawyer Ujjwal Nikam will be the special public prosecutor in the case, a police official said.

The incident, which took place at Rainpada in Dhule district on July 1, had sent shock waves through the state.

"We filed a charge sheet against 28 arrested accused on September 26," said Vishwas Pandhare, Superintendent of Police, Dhule.

"We found during the probe that bogus WhatsApp posts about a gang of child-lifters moving in the area were being circulated, and it led to the killings," Pandhare said.

Lawyer Ujjwal Nikam -- who has handled many high-profile cases such as the 1993 Mumbai blasts -- will appear as special public prosecutor in the case, the SP added.

The accused have been charged with murder, rioting, voluntary causing hurt and causing grievous hurt under the IPC, another police official said.

The victims of the lynching were identified as Dadarao Shankarao Bhosale (36), his brother Bharat (45), Bharat Malve (45), Aagnu Srimant Ingole (20) and Raju Bhosale (47).

As per the videos of the horrific incident, which went viral, one of the victims apparently tried to speak to a six-year-old girl which led to suspicion that they were child-lifters.

According to local police, when they reached the spot, a crowd of about 3,000 people had gathered and all five victims were dead.

The victims belonged to the nomadic Nath Gosavi community whose members move from place to place in search of work and food.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dhule lynching lynching WhatsApp rumours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices