Ex-polling agent of Hizbul chief among 297 BJP candidates contesting ULB polls in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The BJP has fielded at least 297 candidates including a former JKLF militant, who also acted as polling agent of Hizbul Mujahideen chief commander Syed Salah-ud-Din in 1987 polls and was lodged with Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood-ul-Azhar in Tihar jail, are contesting the 4-phase Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls in strife-torn Kashmir.

"Our party has fielded 297 candidates in Valley including in volatile areas of militancy-infested south Kashmir and other parts," State BJP general secretary (Org) Ashok Koul told New Indian Express. Among the 297 candidates is 48-year-old Farooq Ahmad Khan, a former JKLF Pakistan-trained militant. He had also acted as polling agent of Hizbul Mujahideen chief commander Syed Salah-ud-Din in 1987 assembly polls, which were rigged and which led to eruption of militancy in the State.

Farooq, who hails from Barbarshah area of uptown Srinagar, is contesting elections from ward no 33 of Tankipora area of Habba Kadal for Srinagar Municipal Committee (SMC). "I am very happy to participate in the ULB polls. I have gone through struggle and difficulties in my life and now I want to work for the welfare of my people," he said.

A JKLF militant, Farooq was arrested by security forces during a cordon and search operation (CASO) from Srinagar's Munawarabad area in September 1991. Farooq, who has his own welding shop, had crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in 1989 to receive arms training and returned after couple of months of training in handling of weapons.

Farooq remained in jail for about seven years and was also lodged in Tihar jail, New Delhi.

"I was lodged in Tihar with top Pakistani militant commanders including Masood Azhar, Sajad Afghani and Nasrullah Langriyal. They taught me how to read the Holy Quran. Once I was also beaten up Masood Azhar, who is now Jaish-e-Mohammad chief, for making mistakes while reading the verses of Holy Quran," Farooq said.

The 4-phase polls for 79 ULBs in the State would be held on October 8, 10, 13 and 16.The BJP is hopeful of doing well in ULB polls in Kashmir in view of poll boycott by National Conference and PDP and boycott call by separatists and militants. Only BJP, its ally Sajjad Gani Lone's Peoples Conference, Congress and some independent candidates are contesting the ULB polls in the Valley.

The BJP general secretary said 20-25 candidates of the party have been elected uncontested from the Valley. However, BJP sources said the number of party candidates who have been elected uncontested is about 70.

They said the BJP candidates have won uncontested in volatile areas of south Kashmir, wherein dozens of wards none filed nomination papers except "our candidates".

About 190 candidates have been elected unopposed for first three phases of ULB polls in Valley. Koul was hopeful that BJP would sweep the ULB polls in the State including in Kashmir."Our candidates are contesting in 71 out of 74 wards in SMC and if we manage to win the control of SMC, it will be a big victory," he said.

The BJP released manifesto for the ULB polls and said the party would focus on the establishment of smart city, beautification of city, ensuring street lights, proper sanitation and other basic facilities of the people.

Meanwhile, petrol bomb was hurled towards BJP candidate's house in downtown Srinagar while standing crops of another candidate of saffron party were set on fire by unknown persons in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.