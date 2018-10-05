Home Nation

Maharashtra: First-year engineering girl student commits suicide in college

By UNI

SANGLI: A 16-year-old girl student of the Walchand Engineering College allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her college hostel room here on Thursday.

Akshara Praveen Koli, resident of Dafalapur in Jat tehsil of the district, was a first-year student of Civil engineering at the Walchand Engineering College in Vishrambag area of the city and was residing in the college hostel nearby.

The incident came to light when her room-mates opened the door and saw Akshara hanging from a ceiling fan of her room this afternoon, police said.

They immediately informed the hostel authorities who, in turn, informed the Vishrambag police.

Police sent her body to civil hospital for post-mortem.

The cause of suicide has yet to be ascertained, sources added.

