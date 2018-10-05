Militants kill two National Conference workers in Srinagar

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Ahead of first phase of Urban Local Body (ULB) polls in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, militants today shot dead two workers of National Conference and injured another in Habba Kadal area of downtown Srinagar.

Police sources said militants fired from close range towards three NC workers at Karffali Mohalla, Habba Kadal in downtown Srinagar.

They said all the three political workers sustained multiple bullet injuries and were shifted to nearby hospital, where two of them succumbed to injuries.

The police and CRPF men immediately laid siege around the area to hunt for the attackers. However, no arrests were reported.

Top police and paramilitary officials also rushed to the area to take stock of the situation.

A leader of National Conference said the party was ascertaining whether the political workers attacked belonged to the party.

National Conference and PDP have boycotted the ULB and panchayat polls in the State by linking their participation to central government’s stand on Article 35A, which grants special privileges to residents of J&K.

Over 400 companies of paramilitary forces have been brought to the Valley for smooth conduct of 4-phase ULB and 9-phase panchayat polls in the State.

The first phase of ULB polls would be held on October 8 (Monday).