National Conference criticises BJP after several civic polls candidates get elected unopposed

Published: 05th October 2018 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag used for representational purpose (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The National Conference Thursday criticised the BJP after a number of its candidates for civic body polls in Jammu and Kashmir were declared elected unopposed, saying it was unheard of in a democratic polity.

"The democracy appears to by the BJP, of the BJP and for the BJP," National Conference provincial president Devender Singh Rana said at an event at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan in Jammu.

Rana said the election process was bewildering for political analysts and alleged that the political rigidity of the BJP has made a mockery of the civic body election.

More than 150 candidates were declared elected unopposed in Kashmir Valley Wednesday.

Thirteen candidates of the BJP won unopposed in Shopian district and its state unit described the victory as a "historic win".

The NC and the PDP have boycotted the polls over a legal challenge to Article 35-A of the Constitution in the Supreme Court.

The Article ensure special privileges to the people of the state.

Rana slammed the BJP, alleging that the party has launched a campaign against the NC for defending Article 35-A.

