Prakash Ambedkar wants Devendra Fadnavis to face Bhima-Koregaon inquiry along with two ministers

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: After filing an application requesting examination of former chief secretary Sumit Mullick before the Bhima Koregaon inquiry commission, Bharip Bahujan Maha Sangh (BBMS) leader, Adv Prakash Ambedkar now wants to questions chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and two of his ministers of state for home, before the judicial commission.

Ambedkar who appeared before the Bhima Koregaon inquiry commission last week had blamed the state government for several lapses and failure in handling the violence at Bhima Koregaon on January 1 and demanded that the then chief secretary Summit Mullick be examined before the commission. Ambedkar filed an application in this regard before the commission in Pune on Tuesday, where the hearing is taking place.

Mullick is part of the two-member Bhima Koregaon inquiry commission headed by retired judge JN Patel. Mullick, had said that he is ready to be examined before the commission.

On Thursday, while talking to media Ambedkar said that he also wants to examine chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and two ministers of state for home (Urban and Rural) Ranjeet Patil and Deepak Kesarkar.

"I will submit my application before the commission during the hearing in Mumbai to allow examine the chief minister and other two ministers of state for home regarding the Bhima Koregaon violence case," Ambedkar said.

Ambedkar had submitted two letters before the inquiry commission on Tuesday about examining Mullick and to get documents about reporting of the incident from rural police station to superintendent of police, inspector of general up to chief secretary.

"I want all records of the incident and wanted to examine administrative wing, right from the local police station to CS and the travel of the reporting," added Adv Ambedkar.

"Sumit Mullick was the chief secretary when the violence took place. Even though riots of such massive scale broke out in the state but the government agency was not aware about it," Ambedkar had claimed.