Problem in Jammu and Kashmir majorly due to Pakistan: Home Minister Rajnath Singh

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Asserting that terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have come down in comparison to the past, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the "problem" in the state is "majorly" due to Pakistan which "is continuously promoting terrorism and sending terrorists in India".

He said the BJP government as well as previous governments had always tried to improve relations with Pakistan but "there is some compulsion with the neighbouring country which has been unsuccessful in doing anything over the issue" despite condemnation by international community.

"Problems in Jammu and Kashmir are majorly due to Pakistan. As it has been isolated internationally, I hope it will change its way at some point. Even Islamic countries have spoken against it," Singh said at the 16th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Calling terrorism as a crime against humanity, Rajnath Singh said "the situation has changed in Jammu and Kashmir as terror incidents have decreased to 370 or 360 cases that was approximately 6,000 in 1995".

Stressing that terrorism should not be related to religion and caste, he praised India's Muslim community for not allowing radicalisation to grow.

Referring to the killing of Border Security Force (BSF) Head Constable Narender Singh on September 18 in Jammu's Ramgarh sector along the International Border, Rajnath said "our forces have taken some action over the issue. I said it earlier and it is not absurd. Something had happened. That's why I said so. I cannot tell it openly because it will send a wrong message to the international community."

The Home Minister said he always tells the forces that they should never fire first at Pakistan, "but if they shoot at us then we should not ponder over what to do and not count our bullets".

Asked if forming government in Jammu and Kashmir in alliance with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was a decision taken in a hurry, Rajnath Singh said: "It was an experiment that could not be successful".

"As no any party could get full majority in Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, we thought of honouring people's mandate and make a joint PDP-BJP government," he said.

Rejecting a suggestion that stonepelters have again come out after the break-up between PDP-BJP, the Home Minister said "stonepelters never sit inside their homes. Stone pelting incidents continued even after we formed the government formation in Jammu and Kashmir. And it has been going on for years."

Rajnath said he agreed that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir should improve but said there was good coordination between the army, paramilitary forces and the state police to provide security to the residents of the state.

On foolproof border security, he said the government has launched pilot projects to improve security and are working towards a unified command and control centre.