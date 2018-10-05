Home Nation

Uddhav will build temple in Ayodhya: Shiv Sena mouthpiece

The Sena chief’s decision comes following a meeting he had with the chief of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, Janmejay Sharan Ji Maharaj, at Sena Bhawan here, said Saamana.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will soon travel to Ayodhya to build the Ram Mandir and his exact programme would be announced at the party’s Dusserra rally on October 18, party mouthpiece Saamana said on Thursday.

According to Sena members who were present at the meeting, the trust’s chief reportedly said to Thackeray that the Sena is the only party that has the “courage” to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The trust chief reportedly told the Sena chief that his father, Balasaheb Thackeray had contributed to the demolition of the Babri Masjid (on December 6, 1992) and that he (Uddhav) should now contribute to the construction of the Ram temple there.

Uddhav Thackeray

The party is of the view that if the temple is not constructed now, then it cannot be constructed in the future, party spokesperson Sanjay Raut said here on Thursday.

The Sena has often targeted the the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “delaying” the construction of the temple despite having a majority.

Although the party is a member of the ruling alliance in the state, it has often been at odds with the Devendra Fadnavis-led state government over several issues. Thackeray has also taken up the issue of the temple with the Narendra Modi-led Central government several times.

