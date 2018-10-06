Air India to start direct flights from Bengaluru to Bangkok

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air India has announced that it will start two direct flights from October 17: an international route connecting Bengaluru to Bangkok and another connecting Bengaluru to Bhubaneshwar.

Both will be non-stop flights, operated by the Airbus 320neo aircraft.

Flight AI 338 from Bengaluru to Bangkok will be operated four days a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, leaving Bengaluru at 14:10 houes to arrive in Bangkok at 20:05 hours. Flight AI 339 will leave Bangkok at 05:45 hours to reach Bengaluru at 07:15 hours.

Meanwhile, Flight AI 738 will also operate on four days a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. It takes off from Bengaluru at 08:15 hours to reach Bhubaneshwar at 10:40 houes and, on the return, AI 739 will depart from Bhubaneshwar at 11:20 hours to arrive in Bengaluru at 13:15 hours.