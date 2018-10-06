Home Nation

Grand alliance tried, tested, failed idea: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Jaitley also attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the non-performing assets (NPA) issue saying he needed to "grow up" and understand the issue before indulging in a public debate.

Published: 06th October 2018 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Tearing into the Congress and other opposition parties, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday called the proposed grand alliance an anarchic combination, the likes of which were "tried, tested and failed" in India.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here, the Minister said the experiment of grand alliances leads to instability where policy gets killed and the longevity of the government is reduced to a few months.

He also attacked Congress President Rahul Gandhi on the non-performing assets (NPA) issue saying he needed to "grow up" and understand the issue before indulging in a public debate.

Jaitley said there had been a lot of talk of a grand alliance in the last few months.

"Grand alliances in India are tried, tested and failed ideas. It's an experiment where policy gets killed and the longevity of the government is of a few months," he said.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader added that he was not against coalitions, but the nucleus of the alliance must be "very large" with smaller groups aligned around them, like in the case of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who had 183 MPs supporting him in the BJP and the incumbent Narendra Modi who had the support of 282 MPs.

"You can't have the nucleus of a handful of people. Because that's, per se, is an unstable nucleus. You can't have an alliance with some political parties whose leaders are temperamentally mavericks, some whose interests are purely regional -- give my state some extra money -- and others who only want some criminal cases to be closed.

"So if you get together this kind of a crowd, then 2019 will be choice between a stable government with a coherent policy and a strong leader versus a completely anarchic combination," Jaitley said.

He added that India could not afford to miss another opportunity to grow at a fast pace like it did multiple times in history.

"We missed the industrial revolutions when the world progressed. And even in the 60s and the 70s, when we had the opportunity to open up, we were still a regulated economy. So when China started growing, we missed that opportunity," he said.

"History does not visit you again and again with opportunities. For the first time it's visiting you with an opportunity where India is consistently growing fast notwithstanding global slowdown and various factors," he added.

He said this was a time when India needed coherence in governance and policy and could not afford to go for "an anarchic kind of a combination".

"And I think aspirational societies never commit suicides. So I am very clear what will happen in 2019," the Minister said.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's statement that the NPA crisis got worse after the BJP took over the reins of the government in 2014, Jaitley said Gandhi did not have a fair understanding of the issue.

"Some people need to grow up and understand the issue. A debate on the NPA issue has to be a grown-up debate. It can't be that you, on the surface, realise a slogan without understanding the issue," he said.

Jaitley said that for the Congress President, NPA was the same thing as a waiver of loans.

He said the genesis of the NPA problem was the indiscriminate lending by banks during the UPA era, followed by the evergreening of loans thereafter.

He said the actual NPAs were over Rs 8.5 lakh crore when the BJP came to power as against Rs 2.5 lakh crore which were reflected in the books.

He said the rest of the NPAs were brushed under the carpet and were exposed after he, along with the then RBI Governor, decided to do an asset quality review of the banks.

"You gave these fraudulent loans that we are struggling to bring them in by legislating... And that's why I say a debate has to be an informed debate. You need to grow up if you are debating on public issues and understand the issue beyond just the slogan," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arun Jaitley Grand Alliance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices