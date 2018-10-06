Home Nation

Haryana: Teenage girl dies in Sonipat village in suspected honour killing case; family members booked

Her family claimed that she complained of severe stomach ache and died on the way to hospital and she was cremated --- and her ashes were immersed in nearby Yamuna river.

Published: 06th October 2018

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 16-year-old girl died under mysterious circumstances in a village in Haryana's Sonipat district, even as police on Friday booked six persons of her family for her "murder".

According to police, the girl and a 19-year-old youth, who belonged to a nearby village, liked each other.

They said the girl's family had objected to it.

The mother of the girl recently accused the youth of attempting to rape her (girl's mother) when he had visited their house.

"On the complaint of the girl's mother, the youth was booked and sent to jail," SHO, Rai, Sub-Inspector Kuldeep said.

He said after the youth was jailed, the girl had visited his home on September 29.

The parents of the youth informed the girl's family and asked them to take her back on the same day.

"In the meantime, on the intervening night of October 2-3, the girl died. Her family claimed that she complained of severe stomach ache and died on the way to hospital. The girl was cremated on the morning of October 3 and her ashes were immersed in nearby Yamuna river," he said.

The SHO said that on October 4, the youth's father approached the police alleging that it was "a case of honour killing" and accused the girl's family of killing her.

A case was registered against six persons of the girl's family including her father under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC.

Further investigations in the case are on, the SHO added.

