India, Russia ask countries to fully implement Paris pact; commit to promoting green development

The Paris Agreement aims to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping the global temperature rise this century under two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin before their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Friday October 5 2018. | PTI

NEW DELHI: India and Russia Friday asked all countries to fully implement the Paris Agreement on climate change while committing to promote green development and low-carbon economy.

In a joint statement issued after the 19th India-Russia annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, both the nations also asked developed countries to provide financial and technological support to developing economies to enhance their capability in mitigation and adaptation.

"The sides committed to further promote green development and low-carbon economy, in the context of sustainable development and poverty eradication," the statement said.

India and Russia also called upon all countries to fully implement the Paris Agreement adopted under the principles of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) including the principles of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities.

They also urged developed countries to provide financial, technological and capacity-building support to developing countries to enhance their capability in mitigation and adaptation, the statement said.

The Paris Agreement aims to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping the global temperature rise this century under two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

It also aims to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Both India and Russia also decided to explore possibilities of closer cooperation on hydel and renewable energy sources, energy efficiency further to reduce the negative effects of climate change.

Both the countries also noted that civil nuclear cooperation between India and Russia is an important component of strategic partnership contributing to India's energy security and its commitments under the Paris Agreement on climate.

During the India-Russia annual summit, eight pacts, including on cooperation on India's ambitious human space mission project Gaganyaan, were signed.

Official sources said the two countries also signed the USD 5 billion S-400 air defence system deal after talks between the two leaders in Hyderabad House.

Putin was received by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on his arrival on Thursday.

He had gone straight to Modi's official Lok Kalyan Marg residence where the two leaders had a one-on-one meeting.

Later, Modi hosted a private dinner for the visiting dignitary.

