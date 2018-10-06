Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir local body polls: 244 candidates elected uncontested, 2,990 in fray

The state’s two major political parties - National Conference and PDP - along with smaller parties, have boycotted the polls by linking their participation to the Centre's stand on Article 35A.

Published: 06th October 2018 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

Voters lining up in Kashmir. (Photo | File/PTI)

Voters lining up in Kashmir. (Photo | File/PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: At least 244 candidates have been elected uncontested in the four-phase Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls in Jammu and Kashmir, which begins on Monday. Around 2,990 contestants are in fray for the polls.

An official said that of the 244 candidates elected unopposed, 231 were from the militancy-infested Kashmir, while 13 were from Jammu. While 78 contestants stood for the first phase, 65 stood for the second phase, 49 for third phase and 52 for fourth phase.

The four-phase polls for 79 ULBs in Jammu and Kashmir would be held on October 8, 10, 13 and 16. The counting would be held on October 20.

READ STORY HERE: Jammu and Kashmir local body polls: Can democracy sustain amidst militancy?

The official said that of the total 2,990 candidates in the fray, 1,283 people (207 from Kashmir) would contest in Phase-I; 1,094 (209 from Kashmir) in Phase-II; 411 (159 from Kashmir) in Phase-III and 202 contestants, all from Kashmir, in Phase-IV.

There are a total of 1,145 wards in 79 municipal bodies in the state.

In the first phase of polling on October 8, 422 wards would go to polls, polling for 384 wards would be held in the second phase, 207 wards would go to polls in the third phase and 132 wards in the final phase.

Of the candidates elected uncontested, majority belong to BJP and Congress, while the rest are independents and candidates of Peoples Conference of separatist-turned-mainstream politician and former minister Sajjad Gani Lone, who is a BJP ally.

The state’s two major political parties - National Conference and PDP - along with smaller parties, have boycotted the polls by linking their participation to the Central government’s stand on Article 35A, which grants special privileges to residents of the state.

The separatist leaders have also called for boycott of the civic and municipal polls while militants have warned those contesting the polls of “severe consequences”.

Two workers of National Conference were shot dead by militants in Habba Kadal area of downtown Srinagar on Friday. After their killing, at least three candidates including two from Srinagar have withdrawn their nomination papers.

Meanwhile, the state government has declared public holidays in the poll-bound areas on the election days. According to the order, special casual leave shall be granted to the employees who have to go to other areas for exercising their right to franchise, for which they would demonstrate proof of voting on return.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir civic body polls ULB polls in Kashmir Article 35A

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices