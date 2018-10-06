National Conference MLA blames BJP-RSS, Governor's rule for party workers' killings in Jammu and Kashmir

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A day after two of her party workers were killed here in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) MLA Shameema Firdous Saturday blamed the BJP-RSS and the governor's administration for the killings.

"I have no hesitation in saying that the BJP-RSS killed my workers. I have no doubt about it," she told reporters here.

The Habbakadal MLA also blamed the Governor Satya Pal Malik-led administration for the killings, which she claimed were the result of a well-planned conspiracy to deter the NC and the people of the state from participating in the Assembly polls.

The two NC workers were shot dead by militants in the Karfali Mohalla area of the city Friday, while another worker of the party was injured in the attack, the police said.

Firdous criticised the governor and police for making "false claims" of security arrangements, saying the gunmen had come to the locality twice with a design to open fire on her party workers.

"Where was the police? Where were the security checkpoints? What happened to the assurances of the governor of free, fair and secure polls?," she asked.

Firdous said NC workers had always helped the poor and needy and would go to the houses of the people to inquire about their well being.

"No militant outfit has claimed responsibility for these killings. The government and the governor are equally responsible for the killings of my workers," she said while breaking into tears.

Firdous said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was going all out to ensure victory in the local bodies' polls, which her party had boycotted over the issue of Article 35A.

"We have no connection with the election process, but the BJP has. A BJP leader has admitted that his party has fielded candidates as independents. They are doing everything to win these polls," she added.

The NC leader asked the governor to order a probe into the killings of her party workers and ensure that the killers were unmasked.

"There is much more to the killings of my workers than meets the eye," she said.