No NRC for Tripura, says Home Ministry

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday said that it has no plans for a Tripura National Register of Citizens (NRC) on the lines of the one recently implemented in Assam.

The Union Home Ministry termed reports about the same as “absolutely incorrect and mischievous.”The denial came hours after a delegation of Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT) led by its president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl met Rajnath Singh on Thursday on the issue.

“The Home Minister met a delegation of INPT on October 4. However, no assurance of any kind was given regarding the implementation of NRC in Tripura. It is categorically asserted that no decision has been taken on the issue of NRC in Tripura. News reports have appeared that a INPT delegation has claimed that NRC is likely to be implemented in Tripura. These reports are absolutely ­incorrect,” the statement said.