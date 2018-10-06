Home Nation

No NRC for Tripura, says Home Ministry

The Centre on Friday said that it has no plans for a Tripura National Register of Citizens (NRC) on the lines of the one recently implemented in Assam.

Published: 06th October 2018 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Assam-NRC

People wait in a queue to check their names on the final draft of the state's National Register of Citizens after it was released at an NRC Seva Kendra in Assam. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday said that it has no plans for a Tripura National Register of Citizens (NRC) on the lines of the one recently implemented in Assam.

The Union Home Ministry termed reports about the same as “absolutely incorrect and mischievous.”The denial came hours after a delegation of Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT) led by its president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl met Rajnath Singh on Thursday on the issue.

“The Home Minister met a delegation of INPT on October 4. However, no assurance of any kind was given regarding the implementation of NRC in Tripura. It is categorically asserted that no decision has been taken on the issue of NRC in Tripura. News reports have appeared that a INPT delegation has claimed that NRC is likely to be implemented in Tripura. These reports are absolutely ­incorrect,” the statement said.

National Register of Citizens NRC

Comments

