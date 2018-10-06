Home Nation

PM Modi, Russian President Putin pledge to boost ties

The 19th summit between India and Russia ended Friday with the sides pledging to ramp up the economic and cultural relations between the two nations.

Published: 06th October 2018 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a joint Press conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Friday | Shekhar yadav

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 19th summit between India and Russia ended Friday with the sides pledging to ramp up the economic and cultural relations between the two nations.

In a joint press briefing after the restricted dialogue, which was extended by an hour, and the subsequent delegation level talks, PM Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin stressed the long relations between the two countries, and pledged to take it to next level.

But neither leader mentioned the purchase of the S-400 air defence system and nor was it among the eight agreements that were exchanged by the two nations before the statements by the two leaders, causing consternation and confusion among the journalist present.

The signing of the deal was tucked away in the 45th paragraph of the 5,500 word joint statement released after the meeting.“The special privileged partnership between India and Russia is important not only for our two countries, but for the entire multipolar world. The relations span culture, security and prosperity,” said Modi.

Noting that India’s “cumulative investment in Russia reached $18 billion by 2017, while Russia invested more than 30 billion euros in India. Indian companies shared their experience and expertise with Russian companies, and vice versa, in energy, healthcare and other areas,” he also pointed out that “Russia started LNG supplies to India, and a deal has been signed for 23 years of deliveries.”

Putin began his remarks by declaring that “India is our good friend. “We call it a special privileged strategic partnership, marked by mutual respect, trust and a constructive dialogue.”A large “number of joint projects are underway in industrial cooperation, space, aviation, the nuclear and oil and gas industries, and military technical cooperation,” the Russian president said. “Our two countries play a major role on the international arena in terms of sustaining global world order.”

Areas of engagement other than Defence

Pointing out the key areas of discussions, a source said Russia had already invested $12.6 billion in an oil refinery in Gujarat, and more was expected.  Second, India could consider buying next generation Russian medium and short range passenger jets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices