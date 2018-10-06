PM Modi, Russian President Putin pledge to boost ties

Ramananda Sengupta By

NEW DELHI: The 19th summit between India and Russia ended Friday with the sides pledging to ramp up the economic and cultural relations between the two nations.

In a joint press briefing after the restricted dialogue, which was extended by an hour, and the subsequent delegation level talks, PM Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin stressed the long relations between the two countries, and pledged to take it to next level.

But neither leader mentioned the purchase of the S-400 air defence system and nor was it among the eight agreements that were exchanged by the two nations before the statements by the two leaders, causing consternation and confusion among the journalist present.

The signing of the deal was tucked away in the 45th paragraph of the 5,500 word joint statement released after the meeting.“The special privileged partnership between India and Russia is important not only for our two countries, but for the entire multipolar world. The relations span culture, security and prosperity,” said Modi.

Noting that India’s “cumulative investment in Russia reached $18 billion by 2017, while Russia invested more than 30 billion euros in India. Indian companies shared their experience and expertise with Russian companies, and vice versa, in energy, healthcare and other areas,” he also pointed out that “Russia started LNG supplies to India, and a deal has been signed for 23 years of deliveries.”

Putin began his remarks by declaring that “India is our good friend. “We call it a special privileged strategic partnership, marked by mutual respect, trust and a constructive dialogue.”A large “number of joint projects are underway in industrial cooperation, space, aviation, the nuclear and oil and gas industries, and military technical cooperation,” the Russian president said. “Our two countries play a major role on the international arena in terms of sustaining global world order.”

Areas of engagement other than Defence

Pointing out the key areas of discussions, a source said Russia had already invested $12.6 billion in an oil refinery in Gujarat, and more was expected. Second, India could consider buying next generation Russian medium and short range passenger jets.