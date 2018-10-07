Apple executive Vivek Tiwari killing: Two UP cops suspended for supporting accused

By ANI

LUCKNOW:: Two Uttar Pradesh police constables- Shadab and Keshav Pandey have been suspended for allegedly supporting cop, accused of killing Apple executive Vivek Tiwari.

Around 13 police constables including- Shadab and Keshav Pandey had demonstrated in the favour of the accused cop at Ghazipur's Zamania Police Station on Friday.

Last month, Tiwari was allegedly shot dead by a patrolling constable for refusing to stop his car. On October 2, the postmortem report of Tiwari revealed that he died due to a gunshot injury on the left side of his chin.

During the preliminary investigation, the cop who allegedly shot the Apple executive claimed that he fired at the latter's car in self-defence as it tried to run over his motorbike.