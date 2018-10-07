Home Nation

Incidents of violence down in Kashmir, says Rajnath Singh

Elections to ULBs in Jammu and Kashmir will start from Monday and be held in four phases.

Published: 07th October 2018 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Rajnath Singh, Home Minister

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at a function on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of Rapid Action Force in Bijnore. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Sunday incidents of violence in Jammu and Kashmir have gone down and asserted that security forces were fully prepared to get the urban local body (ULB) polls conducted in the state.

Elections to ULBs in Jammu and Kashmir will start from Monday and be held in four phases.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event of the Central Reserve Police Force here, Singh said security forces have given a "befitting reply" to militants in the Kashmir valley.

READ| Jammu and Kashmir local body polls: Can democracy sustain amidst militancy?

Incidents of violence have come down in the recent past, he said.When asked about the overall security situation in the state, the minister said the forces were vigilant.

Singh also said Pakistan was not mending its ways, indicating that the neighbouring country was fuelling infiltration and militancy activities in Kashmir.

The polls will see a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress, with major regional political parties "the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)" boycotting the election over the legal challenge to Article 35A of the Constitution in the Supreme Court.

READ| Left Wing Extremism will be eliminated from India in three years: Rajnath Singh

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Rajnath Singh Jammu and Kashmir civic election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Irishman Conor McGregor walks in the cage before fighting Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)
UFC 229 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor: As it happened
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated