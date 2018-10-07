It's 'camelicious' Diwali for Amul!

By Online Desk

It is going to be 'camelicious' Diwali for Amul as the Indian dairy cooperative is all set to launch deodorised camel milk in Ahmedabad.

Following PM Narendra Modi's speech about benefits of camel milk during the inauguration of Amul's chocolate plant, the company announced that it will sell packed camel milk from December 2018 and the trial run for the same is to take place by November, around Diwali, the Indian Express reported.

During PM Modi's recent visit to Gujarat, he claimed that when he was the CM of the state, people had mocked him for suggesting camel milk as nutritious. But, today, he is happy that Amul has fulfilled his dream by marketing camel milk chocolates, which are in great demand. The PM also said that camel milk fetches more money than cow milk.

A long time back, I had gone to Kutch and spoken about the need to popularise camel milk. That time a group of people mocked me.



But, today the camel milk chocolate of Amul is doing well: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 30, 2018

To reduce camel milk's volatile odour, Amul said that it will be deodorised. Amul's new camel milk processing unit in Kutch is under construction and is expected to be operational by December this year.

This is the first time packed camel milk will be sold in India. It will be available in 500 ml pet bottles. Officials said that a litre of camel milk will be sold at Rs. 50-55 in Gujarat -- double the price of cow milk.

This is not the first time Amul has launched a camel milk project. Earlier in 2016, Amul had announced plans to launch camel milk in Ahmedabad, and later, in other cities.

Camel milk, which is rich in vitamin, mineral and immunoglobin content, has various health benefits. Researchers say that it helps in boosting immunity and reduces the risk of diabetes. They even claim that it has cancer-preventing properties.

So, who's up for some camel milk this Diwali season?

