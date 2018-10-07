Home Nation

Lalu Prasad Yadav's condition better; but suffering from dizziness due to diabetic complications

Although RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's blood sugar levels are said to be under control, he is now suffering from frequent dizziness. ​

Published: 07th October 2018

RJD chief Lalu Prasad being escorted by a police officer after his conviction by a special CBI court in Ranchi on Saturday | PTI

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Although RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's blood sugar levels are said to be under control, he is now suffering from frequent dizziness. He had these spells at least three times during the last fortnight.

Doctors said that it was a side effect of prolonged diabetes which could be cured only with time through a balanced and controlled diet. Yadav, convicted in the fodder scam, is currently admitted to the 100-bed paying ward of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

The RJD Chief, a heart patient with kidney ailments, had recently undergone a fistula operation at Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai. "His condition is now better as both his blood sugar and blood pressure is currently under control. He is now complaining of frequent giddiness which ultimately leads to staggering making him unable to walk properly, said Dr Umesh Prasad who has been looking after him at RIMS.

The doctors have advised the RJD chief not to get out of bed on his own and have kept an attendant with him even while going to the toilet. Meanwhile, they are in regular contact with the doctors of Asian Heart Institute and take their suggestions as and when required.

Yadav, after spending a few months out on bail, surrendered before a CBI court in Ranchi on August 30 after the expiry of the provisional bail granted to him by the Jharkhand High Court for medical treatment.

