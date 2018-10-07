Muslim woman in Assam tonsured for protesting child marriage

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A Muslim woman in Assam was tonsured and her clothes were torn apart for protesting the marriage of her minor son. The incident occurred at a remote village in Lower Assam's Dhubri district bordering Bangladesh on October 2. Three women, allegedly involved in the crime, were arrested by the police. They are now in jail.

In a video of the incident which has gone viral on the social media, some people were seen erupting in wild celebration after the victim was made to go through the ignominy. The police said Rashima Bibi, 39, was tonsured by the three arrested women who are the relatives of her second husband Mantu Sheikh. Rashima, who had married thrice, lives separately with her third husband Moinul Haque.

"The marriage of Rashima Bibi's 19-year-old son from her second husband Mantu Sheikh had taken place in October last year. Later, based on her complaint, we had arrested some people and they are still in judicial custody. The family of the second husband has been upset with her for a long time as the arrested people are not getting bail. On October 2, Sheikh's relatives had a quarrel with Rashima over the issue of marriage. During the tiff, she was tonsured by the relatives of Sheikh. Her clothes also got torn off in the incident," Dhubri superintendent of police, Longnit Teron, told TNIE.

He said three women were immediately arrested for their role in the incident. The SP also said that Rashima was annoyed that Sheikh had arranged the marriage of her minor son. The minor boy lives with his father.