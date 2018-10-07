Home Nation

Muslim woman in Assam tonsured for protesting child marriage

In a video of the incident which has gone viral on the social media, some people were seen erupting in wild celebration after the victim was made to go through the ignominy.

Published: 07th October 2018 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 01:47 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A Muslim woman in Assam was tonsured and her clothes were torn apart for protesting the marriage of her minor son. The incident occurred at a remote village in Lower Assam's Dhubri district bordering Bangladesh on October 2. Three women, allegedly involved in the crime, were arrested by the police. They are now in jail.

In a video of the incident which has gone viral on the social media, some people were seen erupting in wild celebration after the victim was made to go through the ignominy. The police said Rashima Bibi, 39, was tonsured by the three arrested women who are the relatives of her second husband Mantu Sheikh. Rashima, who had married thrice, lives separately with her third husband Moinul Haque.

"The marriage of Rashima Bibi's 19-year-old son from her second husband Mantu Sheikh had taken place in October last year. Later, based on her complaint, we had arrested some people and they are still in judicial custody. The family of the second husband has been upset with her for a long time as the arrested people are not getting bail. On October 2, Sheikh's relatives had a quarrel with Rashima over the issue of marriage. During the tiff, she was tonsured by the relatives of Sheikh. Her clothes also got torn off in the incident," Dhubri superintendent of police, Longnit Teron, told TNIE.

He said three women were immediately arrested for their role in the incident. The SP also said that Rashima was annoyed that Sheikh had arranged the marriage of her minor son. The minor boy lives with his father.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Child marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices