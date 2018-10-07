Home Nation

Rafale will be game changer for IAF, says Air Marshal Nambiar

Rafale is a very good platform, highly capable and a game changer. Its presence in this area would give us a lot of deterrence, said Air Marshal Nambiar.

Published: 07th October 2018 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

French Air Force Rafale jet (Photo | File/AP)

By PTI

SHILLONG: The Rafale fighter jets are "highly capable" and will be a game changer for the Air Force, Chief of the Eastern Air Command Air Marshal R Nambiar has said.

ALSO READRahul Gandhi takes another dig at Ambani over Rafale deal

All Air Force units in the region, except for some in West Bengal, will get the modern platforms, including the Rafale, the Chinook and the Apache attack helicopters, Air Marshal Nambiar told mediapersons here Saturday.

"The Rafale is an excellent aircraft. I had the opportunity to fly it in France two weeks ago. Let me assure you that this is a very good platform, highly capable and a game changer. Its presence in this area would give us a lot of deterrence," he said.

"It provides us with a huge modicum of capability which never existed in this part of the world," he said.

On being asked if the capability enhancement of the command is to deter any country, including China, he said the capability enhancement was for India.

He also said the Rafale would be based in Hasimara, West Bengal, in the command close to the Assam border.

The IAF Eastern Air Command kicked off a two-day air-fest here to celebrate the 86th Air Force Day.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rafale R Nambiar Rafale deal Air Force Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices