86th Air Force Day: President Kovind, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi hail air warriors and their families

The Indian Air Force which was officially established on this day in 1932, would display an air show at Air Force Station Hindon in Uttar Pradesh to mark the day.

The Indian Air Force celebrates its 86th anniversary today. (Photo | Indian Air Force/ Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday extended their greetings on the occasion of the 86th Air Force Day.

"We proudly honour our air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force. They safeguard our skies with courage and commitment. The resilience, tenacity and zeal of our valiant air warriors is a source of pride for every Indian," the President tweeted.

Modi said: "A grateful nation salutes our valorous air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. They keep our skies safe and are at the forefront of serving humanity in times of disasters. Proud of the Indian Air Force!" He also attached a video of IAF jets along with the tweet.

The Congress chief hailed the valour of the Air Force personnel saying their commitment is an inspiration for all Indians.

The Indian Air Force which was officially established on this day in 1932, would display an air show at Air Force Station Hindon in Uttar Pradesh to mark the day.

 

