BrahMos Missile Research Centre scientist held in Nagpur on charges of spying for Pakistan's ISI

Accused Nishant Agrawal was arrested in a joint operation by the Military Intelligence as well as Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra Police following a tip.

BrahMos supersonic cruise missile integrated with Su-30MKI front-line strike fighter aircraft. (Photo | File/EPS)

By IANS

NAGPUR: A scientist working at the BrahMos Missile Research Centre (BMRC) here was arrested on Monday on charge of spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and other countries, informed sources said.

Nishant Agrawal has been working for the last four years in the Technical Research Section of the BMRC.

He was arrested in a joint operation by the Military Intelligence as well as Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra Police following a tip.

He is likely to be booked under the Official Secrets Act, the sources said.

As per preliminary information, Agrawal was reportedly passing on classified and secret information to the Inter-Services Intelligence of Pakistan as well as other countries.

Among other things, the BMRC is involved in making certain critical components for the BrahMos missile, considered the world's fastest cruise missile that can be launched from land, ships, aircraft or submarines.

