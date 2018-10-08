Home Nation

Gujarat violence: Targeting migrant labourers completely wrong, says Rahul Gandhi

Taking to Twitter, the Congress chief said the root cause of violence in Gujarat is the closure of factories and unemployment there due to which both the system and the economy are reeling.

Published: 08th October 2018 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (File| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said targeting of migrant workers in Gujarat is "completely wrong" and he is totally against it.

Taking to Twitter, he said the root cause of violence in Gujarat is the closure of factories and unemployment there due to which both the system and the economy are reeling.

"There is nothing more frightening than poverty. The root cause of the violence in Gujarat is the closed down factories and unemployment there. Both the system and that economy are reeling."

"Making migrant labour their target is completely wrong. I stand totally against it," he said in Hindi on Twitter.

Attacks on Hindi-speaking migrants started after alleged rape of a 14-month-old girl.

The violence has led to exodus of migrant workers which prompted the state government on Monday to make an appeal for their return.

The state government has deployed additional security forces in industrial areas in Gujarat for the safety of migrants.

It said 431 people have been arrested and 56 FIRs registered in connection with the attacks on Hindi-speaking people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Attacks on Migrants Gujarat Violence Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
A sticker with the image of Jair Bolsonaro, presidential candidate for the National Social Liberal Party, on the counter of a shop in the neighborhood of Nucleo Bandeirante, near the center of Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo | AP)
Far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro takes first round in Brazil's election
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots