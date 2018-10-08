Home Nation

Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti admits to discord between her brothers

This is the first time that a member of Lalu family has admitted to disharmony between the two brothers.

Published: 08th October 2018 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

RJD chief Lalu Prasad's daughter MP Misa Bharti (File | Express Photo Service)

By IANS

PATNA: There is some truth in speculation about differences between RJD chief Lalu Prasad's two sons, Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, said Lalu's eldest daughter Misa Bharti, party's Rajya Sabha MP.

"There is some discord between the two brothers in our family," Misa Bharti said at a traditional 'Litti Chokha' get-together of RJD workers at Maner near Patna on Sunday night.

Doctor-turned politician Misa Bharti, known for being articulate, said it was "common these days that two brothers in any family have strained relations."

This is the first time that a member of Lalu family has admitted to "manmutao" (disharmony) between the two brothers. Tej Pratap is former health minister and Tejashwi is former deputy chief minister. Tejashwi is now leader of Opposition in the state Assembly and virtually runs the RJD in the absence of Lalu, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ranchi after being jailed in fodder scam cases.

Local Hindi media for the last few months has repeatedly speculated about the differences between Pratap and Tehashwi over the functioning of the party. Tej Pratap, soon after his marriage in May this year, expressed anger over how he was sidelined in the party.

Misa Bharti, who contested last Lok Sabha polls unsuccessfully from Patliputra constituency, is again reportedly interested in contesting from the seat which is at present held by Union Minister Ram Kirpal Yadav, once considered close to Lalu.

