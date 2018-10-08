Make in India for the world: PM Narendra Modi to industry

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India was passing through an era of “unprecedented social and economic changes” and would become the engine of world economic growth in the coming decades. Speaking at the first-ever Uttarakhand investors’ summit, he said India was the ideal investment destination in the world today because of the sweeping social and economic changes taking place in the country.

Describing the current scenario as the best for investors in the country, Modi said: “Fiscal deficit has come down, the rate of inflation has come down. The middle class is growing and the country is full of demographic dividend. “In the past four years, the state and Central governments together have taken over 10,000 measures, which have helped the country improve its position in the ease of doing business rankings by 42 points.”

“My message to investors is ‘Make in India’, but not just for Indians but for the whole world,” the PM said, addressing the country’s top business leaders and industrial houses at ‘Destination Uttarakhand: Investors Summit 2018’.Hailing the GST as the “biggest tax reform in the country post-Independence”, the PM said it had turned the whole country into a single market. In the infrastructure sector, 10,000 km of highways had been built; while in the aviation sector, 100 new airports and helipads had coming up across the country and Tier-II and Tier-III cities had got air connectivity, he said.

With the high-speed rail projects and metro lines in various cities and the Centre’s policy of housing, power, fuel and banking for all, the scenario of an ideal investment destination became complete, Modi said.

He said schemes like Ayushman Bharat would not just provide health insurance coverage to a huge population but would also open up huge opportunities for investors in the sector. Describing Uttarakhand as a shining jewel in the crown of emerging new India, Modi invited top industrial houses to invest in the state.

Pitching for investment in the tourism and MSME sectors in Uttarakhand, Modi said, “The state government’s new policy on tourism, which gives it the status of an industry, is going to give a big advantage to investors coming to the state. The new policies framed by the state government like support subsidy for investors in the MSME sector will be another advantage.”With its nature-adventure-culture and yoga, Uttarakhand had the potential to emerge as India’s ‘Spiritual Eco Zone, the Prime Minister said.