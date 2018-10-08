Nitish Kumar speaks to Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani over attacks on migrants from Bihar
Violence against migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh was reported after the alleged rape of a toddler on September 28 in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district.
PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday spoke to his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani following violence against migrants from Bihar.
"For a crime of one person, others should not be attacked. The culprit should be punished, not everyone," Nitish Kumar told the media here.
Hundreds of frightened migrant workers have returned to Bihar in the last few days.