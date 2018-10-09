Home Nation

BSP will rather fight alone than beg for seats in alliance: Mayawati

The BSP supremo's comments assume significance as she had last week called off talks with the Congress to fight the upcoming assembly polls in three states together.

Published: 09th October 2018 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BSP supremo Mayawati asserted Tuesday that her party will rather fight elections on its own than "beg" for seats in any alliance.

Her comments assume significance as she had last week called off talks with the Congress to fight the upcoming assembly polls in three states together as it did not agree to part with as many seats for the BSP as she demanded.

A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) statement quoting her also lashed out at the Congress and the BJP, saying the BSP will never compromise with the self-respect of the Dalits, tribals, backwards, Muslims, other minorities and the upper castes' poor irrespective of the "malice and torture" of the governments run by these two parties.

Also Read | Will bring Opposition together to make Mayawati PM: OP Chautala

That is why the BSP has put forth the condition of being given a "respectable number" of seats to enter into an electoral alliance, Mayawati said, according to the statement.

"What it clearly means that the BSP will not beg for seats in any alliance. If this (respectable number of seats) does not happen, then it will continue to fight polls on its own," she said.

Speaking on the occasion of the death anniversary of the BSP founder Kanshi Ram, she said neither the Congress nor the BJP works in the interests of the upper castes' poor and the remaining majority.

Read | Rahul Gandhi refuses to read much into Mayawati’s snub for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan polls

Mayawati, however, also added that her party will continue to strive to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party government, describing it as casteist, communal, arrogant, malicious and narrow-minded.

Amid protests by upper castes groups against the Narendra Modi government's decision to restore the original stringent provision of a law on atrocities against Dalits and tribals, she said her party never support misuse of any law.

The BSP had ensured that the law was not misused during its four terms in power in Uttar Pradesh, the statement said quoting her.

A likely alliance of BSP and Samajwadi Party bodes ill for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, which elects 80 members of the Lok Sabha with the saffron party winning 71 of them in 2014.

The SP-BSP alliance has resulted in humiliating defeats for the BJP in three Lok Sabha seat bypolls.

Experts are of the view that if the BSP fights on its own, then the BJP may again do very well in the state in 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mayawati BSP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
Elephant Ranga, who was being trained to be a Howdah elephant during Mysuru Dasara celebrations, died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding bus near Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Thithimathi during the wee hours of Monday. The pachyderm suffered a spinal injury and breathed its last after struggling for about four hours, leaving people in tears. (Photo | EPS)
'Rowdy' Ranga: Elephant who roamed Karnataka forests dies in tragic mishap