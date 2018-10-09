Maoist-linked terror funding case: NIA raids 15 locations in Jharkhand, West Bengal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NIA Monday conducted searches at 15 locations in Jharkhand and West Bengal in connection with an alleged Maoist-linked terror funding case and said it has seized about Rs 68 lakh in Indian and foreign currencies.

Fifteen National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams assisted by the Jharkhand Police conducted the raids, an agency spokesperson said.

Sleuths carried out searches at the residences and offices of "managers of different companies associated with purchase and transport of coal in Amrapali and Magadh coalfields for their alleged role in providing funds to the Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC), a Left Wing Extremist (LWE) outfit", he said.

"Huge incriminating materials were seized during the searches," the spokesperson said.

These included documents pertaining to payments made to the Amrapali and Magadh Area Committee, bank account details and fixed deposits and deduction of levy amount, he said.

Computers, hard disks, mobiles containing accounts of companies, diaries with entries of money paid to LWE groups TPC and PLFI (Peoples Liberation Front of India) were also seized, the spokesperson said.

Cash amounting to about Rs 68 lakh in Indian currency, 10,000 Singapore dollars and USD 1,300 along with Rs 86,000 in demonetised notes has also been recovered, he said.

The agency had filed a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act early this year to probe terror funding by Maoist outfits and operatives.