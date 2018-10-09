Home Nation

Maoist-linked terror funding case: NIA raids 15 locations in Jharkhand, West Bengal

Fifteen National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams assisted by the Jharkhand Police conducted the raids, an agency spokesperson said.

Published: 09th October 2018 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NIA Monday conducted searches at 15 locations in Jharkhand and West Bengal in connection with an alleged Maoist-linked terror funding case and said it has seized about Rs 68 lakh in Indian and foreign currencies.

Fifteen National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams assisted by the Jharkhand Police conducted the raids, an agency spokesperson said.

Sleuths carried out searches at the residences and offices of "managers of different companies associated with purchase and transport of coal in Amrapali and Magadh coalfields for their alleged role in providing funds to the Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC), a Left Wing Extremist (LWE) outfit", he said.

"Huge incriminating materials were seized during the searches," the spokesperson said.

These included documents pertaining to payments made to the Amrapali and Magadh Area Committee, bank account details and fixed deposits and deduction of levy amount, he said.

Computers, hard disks, mobiles containing accounts of companies, diaries with entries of money paid to LWE groups TPC and PLFI (Peoples Liberation Front of India) were also seized, the spokesperson said.

Cash amounting to about Rs 68 lakh in Indian currency, 10,000 Singapore dollars and USD 1,300 along with Rs 86,000 in demonetised notes has also been recovered, he said.

The agency had filed a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act early this year to probe terror funding by Maoist outfits and operatives.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
Elephant Ranga, who was being trained to be a Howdah elephant during Mysuru Dasara celebrations, died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding bus near Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Thithimathi during the wee hours of Monday. The pachyderm suffered a spinal injury and breathed its last after struggling for about four hours, leaving people in tears. (Photo | EPS)
'Rowdy' Ranga: Elephant who roamed Karnataka forests dies in tragic mishap