#MeToo: Udit Raj remarks reflect BJP's anti-woman mindset, says Congress
Raj termed the #MeToo movement in India as a "wrong practice" and questioned the relevance of making sexual harassment allegations against anybody after 10 years.
Published: 09th October 2018 09:43 PM | Last Updated: 09th October 2018 09:43 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: The Congress Tuesday hit out at BJP MP Udit Raj over his remarks against the #MeToo movement saying it reflects the ruling party's "anti-woman" mindset.
Raj termed the #MeToo movement in India as a "wrong practice" and questioned the relevance of making sexual harassment allegations against anybody after 10 years.
Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi condemned the remarks saying these "reinforce the anti-women mindset of the ruling BJP".
"The remarks are extremely contempt-worthy," she said.
Observing that one should go case-by-case, Raj said there are several instances where women did this after taking money and then moved on to the next target.