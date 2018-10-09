MeToo: Udit Raj remarks reflect BJP's anti-woman mindset, says Congress

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress Tuesday hit out at BJP MP Udit Raj over his remarks against the #MeToo movement saying it reflects the ruling party's "anti-woman" mindset.

Raj termed the #MeToo movement in India as a "wrong practice" and questioned the relevance of making sexual harassment allegations against anybody after 10 years.

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi condemned the remarks saying these "reinforce the anti-women mindset of the ruling BJP".

"The remarks are extremely contempt-worthy," she said.

Observing that one should go case-by-case, Raj said there are several instances where women did this after taking money and then moved on to the next target.