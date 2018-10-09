Home Nation

#MeToo: Udit Raj remarks reflect BJP's anti-woman mindset, says Congress

Raj termed the #MeToo movement in India as a "wrong practice" and questioned the relevance of making sexual harassment allegations against anybody after 10 years.

Published: 09th October 2018 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 09:43 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Udit Raj (Photo : Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress Tuesday hit out at BJP MP Udit Raj over his remarks against the #MeToo movement saying it reflects the ruling party's "anti-woman" mindset.

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi condemned the remarks saying these "reinforce the anti-women mindset of the ruling BJP".

"The remarks are extremely contempt-worthy," she said.

Observing that one should go case-by-case, Raj said there are several instances where women did this after taking money and then moved on to the next target.

MeToo BJP Udit Raj Congress

