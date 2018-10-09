Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi shares purported video of Nitin Gadkari saying BJP made tall promises

Neither is the date of the purported interaction clear, nor is it clear which government the Maharashtra leader is referring to.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting at Bayana in Bharatpur Tuesday Oct 9 2018. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday shared a purported video in which Union minister Nitin Gadkari says his party had made "tall promises" to the people.

In the video which was shared by Gandhi on Twitter, Gadkari is speaking in Marathi.

Its English transcript quotes him as saying that they (BJP leaders) never thought they would come to power and were suggested to make "tall promises".

Neither is the date of the purported interaction clear, nor is it clear which government the Maharashtra leader is referring to.

The BJP is in power in Maharashtra and at the Centre.

Gandhi in the tweet said, "Rightly said. People also think that the government has made their dreams and hopes a victim of its greed."

