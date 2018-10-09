Home Nation

WATCH | Rubber factory gutted in fire in Thane

The fire broke out around 1 am and spread rapidly in the factory, located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation area.

Published: 09th October 2018 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Building fire

Thick smoke and the smell of burning rubber engulfed the entire area.

By PTI

THANE: A fire destroyed a rubber factory in the Dombivli township here in Maharashtra in the wee hours of Tuesday, an official said.

No casualty was reported in the mishap, he said. The fire broke out around 1 am and spread rapidly in the factory, located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's (KDMC) chief fire officer Dileep Gund said.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO

Rubber items kept in the unit aggravated the blaze, he said. More than six fire engines were rushed to the spot and efforts were still on to douse the flames, Gund said.

Thick smoke and the smell of burning rubber engulfed the entire area, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

KDMC Mayor Vinita Rane visited the spot and directed the civic staff to make all efforts to douse the fire as soon as possible.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thane Rubber factory fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots