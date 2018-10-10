Home Nation

After BrahMos engineer, two more defence personnel on ATS radar

Both the personnel, believed to be accomplices of Brahmos engineer Nishant Agarwal arrested in Nagpur on Monday, were operating in association with him.

Published: 10th October 2018 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

BrahMos supersonic cruise missile integrated with Su-30MKI front-line strike fighter aircraft. (Photo | File/EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In its attempt to smash the expanding espionage network being run by Pakistan’s intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), which has trapped a number of Indian defence personnel for extract sensitive information, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has kept two more defence personnel, based respectively in Kanpur and Agra, on its radar for allegedly possessing and passing on vital information across the border.

Both the personnel, believed to be accomplices of Brahmos engineer Nishant Agarwal arrested in Nagpur on Monday, were operating in association with him.

UP and Maharashtra ATS teams in coordination with military intelligence had arrested mechanical engineer Nishant Agarwal, 28, associated with Brahmos Aerospace Private Ltd, for possessing classified information about the missile on his personal laptop in breach of the Officials Secret Act.

The police action against Agarwal came through after the law enforcement and probe agencies collected evidence of his involvement in passing on sensitive information to ISI handlers on the other side of the border.

An ATS officer privy to the probe claimed that the Facebook chats of the both the Kanpur and Agra based defence personnel with suspected ISI agents were under the scanner.

"Their movements and activities are being closely monitored and they can be taken into custody only after the ATS gets incriminating evidence of spying for ISI against them," he added.

As per ATS sources, ISI was honey-trapping Indian defence personnel and influential civilians through fake Facebook accounts to extract vital information about sensitive installations, movements of battalions, defence research and development projects and other activities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
Elephant Ranga, who was being trained to be a Howdah elephant during Mysuru Dasara celebrations, died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding bus near Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Thithimathi during the wee hours of Monday. The pachyderm suffered a spinal injury and breathed its last after struggling for about four hours, leaving people in tears. (Photo | EPS)
'Rowdy' Ranga: Elephant who roamed Karnataka forests dies in tragic mishap