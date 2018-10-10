Home Nation

Attacks on migrants: Congress gives clean chit to party MLA Alpesh Thakor, blames Gujarat government

The issue has stirred politics in the western state, with the Congress and the ruling BJP trading charges.

Published: 10th October 2018 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Alpesh Thakor

Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor (Photo | Alpesh Thakor Twitter)

By Amit Agnihotri
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Congress has given a clean chit to party lawmaker Alpesh Thakor who has been charged with fanning the recent violence against migrant workers from UP and Bihar in Gujarat.“Alpesh has no role. He is being blamed to target the Congress. The video is an old clip,” Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chawra told TNIE, referring to a viral video clip that shows a member of Alpesh’s Thakor Sena asking the migrant workers to leave Gujarat within 24 hours.

The issue has stirred politics in the western state, with the Congress and the ruling BJP trading charges. A day after Rahul Gandhi slammed the state government over the violence and said he was there to fight for the migrants, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani asked the Congress president to take action against Thakor first.

On his part, Thakor, Congress MLA and AICC secretary in-charge of Bihar, acknowledged that he had been advocating “local jobs for the locals”, but never supported any violence against the migrant workers.
Chawra blamed the state government’s laxity in bringing the situation under control for the fear psychosis among the migrant workers, leading to their flight.

“The incidents of violence have been just a few, but people fled due to fear,” he said. “Had the police acted in time, the situation could have been brought under control.” He alleged that the BJP let the violence spread in order to deflect attention from the failures of the Rupani government.

Taking a cue from Rahul, the state Congress unit has deployed frontal organisations like the Youth Congress, the Sewa Dal and the Mahila Congress to assure the migrants that the party stands solidly behind them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Alpesh Thakor Attacks on migrants Gujarat Gujarat migrants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
Elephant Ranga, who was being trained to be a Howdah elephant during Mysuru Dasara celebrations, died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding bus near Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Thithimathi during the wee hours of Monday. The pachyderm suffered a spinal injury and breathed its last after struggling for about four hours, leaving people in tears. (Photo | EPS)
'Rowdy' Ranga: Elephant who roamed Karnataka forests dies in tragic mishap