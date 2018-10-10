Home Nation

BJP welcomes pay hike decision of Tripura government, left criticized

None of the flagship program was implemented properly and there was a competition of looting public money.

The 7th Pay Commission had recommended a hike of 14.27 per cent in basic pay of central government employees, raising minimum pay from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000 a month.

By UNI

AGARTALA: The BJP Tripura state committee today welcomed the decision of the state government in regard to implementing the pay hike recommendation similar to 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC).

Party Spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said in last 25 yrs of communist rule employees of Tripura did not even get their legitimate dues and as a result, there have been a serious resentment among the employees and pensioners, which affects work culture as well as in state's economy.

"There was a large scale diversion of development fund by the Left Front government and all illegal things were done during an appointment in government sector.

The BJP-IPFT government inherited the liabilities of Rs 11500 Cr from the Manik Sarkar government. None of the flagship program was implemented properly and there was a competition of looting public money.

Going against all odds, Biplab Kumar Deb led government took a brave decision for the employees to end up 25 yrs long disparity," Bhattacharjee said.

He alleged the revenue base of Tripura has been reduced to 13 per cent by the Left Front government and made the state dependent on the Central government.

But new government came in power with promises and vision and the Chief Minister is working hard to achieve the dream Ek Tripura Shresta Tripura in next three years and pay hike is a step forward.

However, left backed employees union criticized the government saying that in the name of 7th CPC, BJP government actually cheated the employees and pensioners.

The Left Front government had already made fixation of salary with multiplication factor of 2.25 and this government has increased it 0.32 per cent further and made it 2.57.

"The much hyped commitment of implementation of 7th CPC by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitely before the election is appeared to be futile and there is not much hike in pay.

But the way, BJP propagated the issue; common people will be suffered a lot because such campaign has made price inflation in consumer market," Tripura Government Employees Association said.

