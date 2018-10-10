Home Nation

BrahMos Aerospace engineer arrested for espionage taken to Lucknow

Nishant Agrawal was being flown to Lucknow and the UP ATS will produce him before a special court there, a police official said.

Published: 10th October 2018 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

Suspected ISI agent Nishant Agrawal face covered with scarf who was arrested by Uttar Pradesh ATS recently on charges of being an ISI agent at his residence in Nagpur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: BrahMos Aerospace engineer Nishant Agrawal, arrested on the charges of espionage, was taken to Lucknow by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh police Wednesday, an official said here.

A court in Nagpur had given the ATS his three-day transit remand Tuesday.

Agrawal was being flown to Lucknow and the UP ATS will produce him before a special court there, a police official said here.

The ATS will seek his custody from that court for the purpose of interrogation, he said.

Also Read | After BrahMos engineer, two more defence personnel on ATS radar

Agrawal was arrested Monday in a joint operation by the ATS units of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra police at BrahMos' Wardha Road facility near here for allegedly leaking "technical information" to Pakistan.

BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture between India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the 'Military Industrial Consortium' (NPO Mashinostroyenia) of Russia.

The UP ATS told the court Tuesday that Agrawal was in contact with two Facebook accounts, operated under the names 'Neha Sharma' and 'Pooja Ranjan', by suspected Pakistani intelligence operatives.

He has been booked under the Official Secrets Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BrahMos Aerospace Nishant Agrawal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
facebook twitter whatsapp