Fire breaks out in three-story building in Kolkata, two injured

By PTI

KOLKATA: Two persons were injured in a fire that broke out in a three-storey building housing tannery units in the Kolkata leather complex, police said.

The fire broke out at the building in zone II of the sprawling leather complex on Basanti high way and was brought under control by six fire tenders which were pressed into service, the police said.

Out of the two labourers injured in the blaze, the condition of one, a 28-year-old resident of Ushpara village in South 24 Parganas district, was stated to be critical, the police said.

The other labourer is was out of danger, the police added.

The fire is totally under control.

At present, there are no flames and only smoke is visible.

Four fire tenders are working to cool off the place and douse the pocket fires, a senior police officer said.

The fire could have been caused due to a short circuit, he said adding forensic experts will conduct an examination of the building.