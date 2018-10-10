Home Nation

Five Indian workers injured in explosion at iron plant in Nepal

All the injured were working as daily wage labourers at the iron plant in Simara Sub-Metropolitan City-2 of Jitpur, Bara, according to reports.

Published: 10th October 2018 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Bomb blast

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Five Indian workers were injured in an explosion at an iron plant Wednesday in southern Nepal, bordering India, a media report said.

All the injured were working as daily wage labourers at the iron plant in Simara Sub-Metropolitan City-2 of Jitpur, Bara, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Four of the injured are said to be in critical condition and undergoing treatment at the Birgunj-based Health Care Hospital, the paper said.

The injured have been identified as Kamalesh Raya, 22, Naresh Sahani, 23, Sandeep Kumar, 23, Pankaj Kumar, 20, of Sitamadi, Bihar and Binayak Singh, 35, of Motihari, Bihar.

According to the police, the incident occurred when they were melting the iron in the run-down furnace.

Police have suspected that the incident might have occurred due to excessive heat. Most of the equipment being used at the plant were old and in sorry state, the paper said.

Nine persons were killed and more than a dozen injured when a tank used to store molasses exploded in Bidyanagar of Bara four months ago.

"Factories show the maintenance of equipment only in paper," a worker said, adding, "But they never repair the equipment."

More than 500 factories are being operated in Pathliya-Birgunj Industrial Corridor.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nepal explosion Indian workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
facebook twitter whatsapp