Home Nation

HAL officer's wife, daughter commit suicide in UP

The duo committed suicide in their house here following a domestic row, police said.

Published: 10th October 2018 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Image used for representational purpose only

By IANS

GHAZIABAD: The wife and the elder daughter of an officer with the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) committed suicide in their house here following a domestic row, police said on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said Prema Bist, 46, hanged herself from the ceiling fan of a room while her daughter, 28, was found dead with injury marks on her throat.

Prema was married to Balwant Singh Bist and the incident took place in Nyay Khand in Indirapuram. The dead daughter worked with a company in Greater Noida.

Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said the police found a suicide note written by the mother, addressed to her younger daughter Monika, who works in Gurugram: "Please excuse me for this harsh step. I love you too much. Take care of yourself and settle (down) after finding a good boy. I didn't want to leave you alone but I am forced by circumstances to do so. I will protect you from all miseries. I will be present whenever you remember me."

Kumar said the suicide note indicated that the two committed suicide under severe stress.

Balwant Singh and Monika left home at 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday. In the evening, at 5, when Balwant Singh telephoned his home and didn't get any reply, he alerted a friend who found the house gate locked. It was broken when Balwant Singh reached home.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
HAL officer's wife suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
facebook twitter whatsapp