Home Nation

Internal panel looking into sexual harassment allegation against NSUI president: Congress

The Congress said Wednesday it has formed a three-member committee to probe the charge of sexual harassment against NSUI national president Fairoz Khan.

Published: 10th October 2018 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 10:36 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress said Wednesday it has formed a three-member committee to probe the charge of sexual harassment against NSUI national president Fairoz Khan, but stressed it did not want to undermine the investigation being carried out by authorities.

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "As soon as these allegations came out, we had formed a three-member committee which is listening to all sections, all sides before it comes to a conclusion."

She, however, said a legal recourse has been taken in the case.

Khan has been accused by a woman of sexual harassment.

The woman has filed a police complaint against him.

"We would be undermining the entire investigation by trying to even comment on it or passing judgment on something which is now in the hands of police. We are not in any way undermining the entire investigation," she said.

The Congress leader said the internal investigation will reach conclusion "very shortly".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MeToo NSUI Fairoz Khan Congress Sexual Harasment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
facebook twitter whatsapp