Internal panel looking into sexual harassment allegation against NSUI president: Congress

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress said Wednesday it has formed a three-member committee to probe the charge of sexual harassment against NSUI national president Fairoz Khan, but stressed it did not want to undermine the investigation being carried out by authorities.

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "As soon as these allegations came out, we had formed a three-member committee which is listening to all sections, all sides before it comes to a conclusion."

She, however, said a legal recourse has been taken in the case.

Khan has been accused by a woman of sexual harassment.

The woman has filed a police complaint against him.

"We would be undermining the entire investigation by trying to even comment on it or passing judgment on something which is now in the hands of police. We are not in any way undermining the entire investigation," she said.

The Congress leader said the internal investigation will reach conclusion "very shortly".