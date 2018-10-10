Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir election: Voting in Ramban ward cancelled after BJP candidate's demise

The second phase of the Urban Local Bodies polls started at 0600 hours today.

Published: 10th October 2018 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

BSF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir (File photo | PTI)

By UNI

JAMMU: A BJP candidate from ward number two of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district died due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday, following which polling was cancelled in the area.

The second phase of the Urban Local Bodies polls started at 0600 hours today.

"BJP candidate contesting for the Municipal Polls fell unconscious at around 0640 hours, inside the premises of the polling station at Badhiyari of Ward Number 2," police here said.

The candidate was identified as Azad Singh (60), resident of Ramban. "The voting was stopped at the polling station and will be held following fresh notification," police added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP Jammu and Kashmir civic election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride