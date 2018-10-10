Jammu and Kashmir election: Voting in Ramban ward cancelled after BJP candidate's demise

By UNI

JAMMU: A BJP candidate from ward number two of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district died due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday, following which polling was cancelled in the area.

The second phase of the Urban Local Bodies polls started at 0600 hours today.

"BJP candidate contesting for the Municipal Polls fell unconscious at around 0640 hours, inside the premises of the polling station at Badhiyari of Ward Number 2," police here said.

The candidate was identified as Azad Singh (60), resident of Ramban. "The voting was stopped at the polling station and will be held following fresh notification," police added.