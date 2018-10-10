Jharkhand: BJP leader arrested in jail break conspiracy case

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: BJP District President of Scheduled Caste in Chaibasa Ramashankar Pandey, along with three other persons, has been arrested allegedly for hatching a conspiracy for executing a jailbreak to free some dreaded Maoists from Chaibasa division jail.

Police said that the three other arrested persons - Vijay Khalkho, Chamu Munda and Juel Horo were the security guards who were currently deputed in Chaibasa Division Jail.

"On a tip-off that Sandeep Soren along with other inmates lodged in the jail have been planning for a jailbreak with the help of some policemen deputed in the jail, Ramashankar Pandey and three other persons were arrested on Monday," said Chaibasa SP Kranti Kumar Gadhdesi.

Pandey, who had been managing finances of Sandeep Soren, had already paid Rs 4 lakh to Khalko for executing jailbreak sometime during Dusshera, he added. The SP said that the other hardcore Maoists who were also to be released during the jailbreak include Rajesh Santhali, Rameshwar Kunkal, Markendeya Singh Kutia, Dev Kumar Biruli and Nalla Bhikshapati.

Though the Police had suspected the jailbreak a fortnight ago, it had been waiting for some more evidence to support the case, he added.

"There was plan to jump the prison wall taking help of ropes or by triggering a bomb blast in the court campus or on their way to the court," said the SP.

Intensive recce inside and outside the jail, as well as the court campus, was being done by their supporters to execute their plan to free wanted Maoists, he added. During interrogation, it was disclosed that the deal was finalized in Rs 10 lakh, with an advance payment of Rs 4 lakh.

Remarkably, Sandeep Soren, Dhiren Da alias Uttam Da alias Girish Da alias Narayan Mahato, Raghunath Hembram alias Birsen alias Nirbhay ji had also escaped from the same on January 27, 2011 following a jailbreak.

Interestingly, Vijay Khlalho was also deputed there when incidents of jailbreak had taken place at Chaibasa Jail in 2011 and 2014. The SP said that the three security guards in connivance with the jailed Maoists had planned for the jailbreak.