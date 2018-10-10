Home Nation

#MeToo: Sona Mohapatra claims Kailash Kher sexually harassed her 

Sona Mohapatra claimed that despite being rebuffed, Kher continued to harass her, even during a concert in Dhaka.

Published: 10th October 2018 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Sona Mohapatra (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra has come forward to level sexual harassment allegations against Kailash Kher.

Mohapatra shared her experience on Twitter days after a journalist came forward to allege inappropriate behaviour by Kher.

Describing the incident, Mohapatra tweeted, "I met Kailash for coffee in Prithvi Café to discuss a forthcoming concert where both our bands were playing & after the usual, a hand on my thigh with lines likes, your so beautiful, feel so good that a musician got you' (Ram) not an actor. I left not soon after." She claimed that despite being rebuffed, Kher continued to harass her, even during a concert in Dhaka.

"That did not deter Kailash Kher though. On landing in Dhaka and on my way to the venue with the organisers, keeps calling me and when I don't pick up, calls the organisers phone to get through to me and asks me to 'skip' the soundcheck and join him in his room instead to 'catch up'," Mohapatra wrote.

"The fact that Kailash had sung in my studios and for many projects in which I was the producer and knew me to be as strong as I am or that he had only recently taken a favour from my partner @RamSampathLive to create a personal track for him didn't stop him.

#TheHubris of such #men" she said in another tweet.

She said Kher should not describe himself as a "simple" person who is "devoted to music".

"The shamelessness of this man. To call himself 'simple', 'devoted to music' and even claiming amnesia.

If this chap could dare try this stunt with me, it's a disease that he has and I can vouch for not only these two women's stories but hundreds more he would've have preyed on," she wrote.

Kher was unavailable for a response when reached out.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sona Mohapatra Kailash Kher sexual harassmen MeToo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
facebook twitter whatsapp