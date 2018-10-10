Home Nation

Panel formed to probe Bhilai Steel Plant blast that killed 9 people

At least nine people were killed and 14 others sustained injuries after a gas pipeline blast in Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Tuesday morning.

Published: 10th October 2018 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Smoke rises after a blast at the Bhilai Steel Plant of state-owned SAIL in Durg Tuesday October 9 2018. | PTI

By ANI

BHILAI: Vishnu Deo Sai, Minister of State for Steel, on Tuesday described the blast in Bhilai Steel Plant as 'unfortunate' and informed that an internal committee has been constituted to investigate the incident.

After meeting the victims in the hospital, Sai said that a four-member internal committee has been formed while an external committee will be formed soon to look into the matter.

"The incident is really unfortunate. A normal maintenance work was underway when a sudden fire led to the incident. An internal committee of four members has been constituted. External committee will also be formed soon," he said.

At least nine people were killed and 14 others sustained injuries after a gas pipeline blast in Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Tuesday morning.

Following the incident, Durg's Inspector General (IG) GP Singh had informed that 14 people sustained burn injuries in the explosion and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), in a statement, had confirmed that the fire broke out in the gas pipeline in the coke oven complex, with a few workers at the spot sustaining burn injuries. The statement had further said that the fire had been brought under control and all resources have been mobilised to provide adequate care. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhilai Steel Plant blast SAIL Chhattisgarh blast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride