Rajasthan health department swing in action after 29 positive cases of Zika Virus in Jaipur

The state government with assistance from the Centre set up a control room at the National Centre for Disease Control to monitor the situation.

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: With increasing cases of the deadly Zika virus emerging in Jaipur, the Rajasthan Health Department has swung into action.

As the number of cases went up from 22 to 29 on Tuesday and samples of 450 people suspected to be affected by the virus were sent for testing, the state government with assistance from the Centre set up a control room at the National Centre for Disease Control to monitor the situation.

As Shastri Nagar area of the state capital emerged as the epicenter, a seven-member high-level central team rushed to the area to assist the state government in controlling and containing the virus.

According to Additional Chief Secretary, health department, Veenu Gupta, “All guidelines, especially micro plans for containing local transmission of Zika virus, as available on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website, are being followed by us.”

“Detailed discussion has been held with the central team sent by the union ministry. Several measures like manpower mobilization in affected areas with the help of the district administration, Jaipur Nagar Nigam and Integrated Child Development Services department, increasing the number of teams from 50 to 170, special teams to cross verify positive cases and a special ward to isolate positive cases, are being undertaken,” she added.

Right now, the affected areas have been divided into eight zones and all stakeholders like doctors, consultants, PG doctors have been assigned special duties. A media sensitization workshop on Zika virus was also held so that awareness can be spread.

Along with that, an Information, Education and Communication campaign, handing out of pamphlets in local language to create awareness and avoid panic has begun. Radio and TV campaigns have also been kicked off to spread awareness.

A week ago, a report from the National Institute of Virology Laboratory of Pune confirmed the existence of Zica virus in a young man from Shastri Nagar.

