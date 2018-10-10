Home Nation

Union Steel minister removes CEO after gas pipeline blast in Bhilai steel plant,

A day after 12 employees of the Bhilai steel plant died in an explosion, the Union government removed the state-owned steel unit's CEO, M Ravi, and suspended two senior officers.

Published: 10th October 2018 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

SAIL

Fire broke out in SAIL’s flagship integrated Bhilai Steel Plant in Durg, Chhattisgarh on Tuesday following an explosion. | PTI

By IANS

RAIPUR: A day after 12 employees of the Bhilai steel plant died in an explosion, the Union government removed the state-owned steel unit's CEO, M Ravi, and suspended two senior officers, according to Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh who inspected the accident site on Wednesday.

Singh also visited the injured in Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Bhilai, around 35km from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur.

The Minister said an inquiry committee will investigate the incident and submit its report within a week.

Seven plant employees and four fire brigade men had died in the blast on Tuesday in an explosion which took place in the gas pipeline connected to the coke oven section of the plant during maintenance job.

Sources said over a dozen persons injured in the blast have been admitted to the intensive care unit of Bhilai's Sector 9 hospital.

The bodies of seven victims have been identified while DNA tests are being conducted to ascertain the identity of the remaining victims.

The suspended officers include general manager (safety department) T. Pandya Raja and deputy general manager (energy department) Naveen Kumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhilai Steel Plant Gas Pipeline explosion CEO removed Sail Union Steel minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
facebook twitter whatsapp